Advertisement

WVU’s Culver named finalist for award

Photo courtesy: Dale Sparks
Photo courtesy: Dale Sparks(wdtv)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Springfield, Mass. (Jan. 29, 2021) — West Virginia center Derek Culver is in elite company on this Friday as he was named one of 10 finalists for the 2021 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award. Here’s the full list of the centers up for the award.

2021 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award Candidates*

Kofi Cockburn Illinois

Luka Garza Iowa

Hunter Dickinson Michigan

Liam Robbins Minnesota

Nate Watson Providence

Trevion Williams Purdue

Evan Mobley USC

Neemias Queta Utah State

Derek Culver West Virginia

Charles Bassey Western Kentucky

In late February, five finalists will be presented to Mr. Abdul-Jabbar and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee and the winner of the 2021 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award will be presented will be presented April 9, 2021. Kareem Abdul Jabbar is one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He played for legendary coach and Hall of Famer John Wooden at the University of California, Los Angeles from 1966-1969. He is a three-time NCAA Champion who earned numerous accolades including three-time Final Four Most Outstanding Player, three-time National College Player of the Year and three-time Consensus First-Team All-American (1967-1969). As a professional, Abdul-Jabbar is a six-time NBA Champion, six-time NBA Most Valuable Player, two-time NBA Finals MVP, 19-time NBA All-Star and the league’s all-time leading scorer.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people, dog found dead inside of van
Deputies investigating homicide in Kanawha County, West Virginia.
Deputies investigating homicide in Kanawha County
It happened on Bear Run Road just off Route 7 between Gallipolis and Crown City
Woman and 4-year-old killed in crash, 6-year-old seriously injured
Billy Reynolds worked as a school bus driver and teacher, according to the superintendent of...
Family members shocked after teacher charged in murder-for-hire plot against mother
Police say they drove up in a newer white Chevy double cab truck, walked into the men’s...
Police | Suspects flood mall restroom

Latest News

Hornets are on a 17 game winning streak.
Tigers top ‘Peake highlights Friday night hoops
Highlights from Friday night high school basketball
Highlights from Friday night high school basketball
Alabama's John Petty Jr., left, shoots a 3-pointer while defended by Kentucky's Keion Brooks...
COVID impacts college hoops this weekend
UK men’s basketball game against Texas cancelled due to positive COVID-19 tests