WVU’s Culver named finalist for award

Springfield, Mass. (Jan. 29, 2021) — West Virginia center Derek Culver is in elite company on this Friday as he was named one of 10 finalists for the 2021 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award. Here’s the full list of the centers up for the award.

2021 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award Candidates *

Kofi Cockburn Illinois

Luka Garza Iowa

Hunter Dickinson Michigan

Liam Robbins Minnesota

Nate Watson Providence

Trevion Williams Purdue

Evan Mobley USC

Neemias Queta Utah State

Derek Culver West Virginia

Charles Bassey Western Kentucky

In late February, five finalists will be presented to Mr. Abdul-Jabbar and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee and the winner of the 2021 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award will be presented will be presented April 9, 2021. Kareem Abdul Jabbar is one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He played for legendary coach and Hall of Famer John Wooden at the University of California, Los Angeles from 1966-1969. He is a three-time NCAA Champion who earned numerous accolades including three-time Final Four Most Outstanding Player, three-time National College Player of the Year and three-time Consensus First-Team All-American (1967-1969). As a professional, Abdul-Jabbar is a six-time NBA Champion, six-time NBA Most Valuable Player, two-time NBA Finals MVP, 19-time NBA All-Star and the league’s all-time leading scorer.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.