Awaiting winter weather return

Winter storm takes swipe at region Saturday night thru Tuesday
snowy road conditions
snowy road conditions(Tennessee Highway Safety)
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The weekend is here and the weather is set to take a turn for the nasty.

Let’s start out with Saturday where after an icy cold start, the early hazy sky will give way to a clouded afternoon with a little light snow and sleet likely by evening. The initial thrust of snow, sleet and rain in the evening will be minimal with a dusting on car windshields while roads trend damp.

Late night a new period of snow, sleet and rain will arrive with more gusto so while we sleep a small accumulation is likely before a change to rain by dawn. Now the farther one travels north of Huntington and Charleston into Interior Ohio and Central WV the better risk of a snow accumulation of a few inches.

Sunday dawns with snow on the ground north, while it is wet with fog and melting snow along I-64 and just wet and misty in the Coalfields.

Sunday will feature overcast skies with rain and fog. Highs in the 40s. Sunday night into Monday a change back to wet snow is likely.

