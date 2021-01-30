Changes to W.Va. teacher vaccination process announced

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All West Virginia teachers and school employees over the age of 50 who requested their COVID-19 vaccine when first surveyed have received at least their first vaccine, Gov. Jim Justice said Friday.

However, educators under 50 and people who indicated they wanted a vaccine after the first deadline have been left wondering when they will get protected.

Justice would not give a straight answer on Friday when asked multiple times for a timeframe to vaccinate them, repeating that school employees who have not yet been vaccinated will get their shot when enough doses are available.

Employees who have not yet been vaccinated were told earlier this week to register with the statewide Everbridge system following a change in Department of Education policy. More than 135,000 West Virginians over the age of 65 have already joined the waitlist for their vaccine on the platform, and teachers will be vaccinated after them.

Justice said the teachers would be considered essential employees, but that would not move them ahead of the 350,000 elderly people in the state. Justice said teachers over the age of 50 were given “super essential” status and that would not be given to younger teachers.

“As soon as I can possibly see my way forward that we can glean off some of the vaccinations we are getting,” Justice said. “If we are able to get more increases in our order size, we’ll go back and get them.”

COVID-19 Czar Clay Marsh said 97 percent of the state’s COVID-19 deaths have involved people 50 years old and older. That is the reason the COVID-19 Task Force decided to focus on older people before vaccinating people in lower risk groups.

“It was never our intention to immunize all of the people in these other sectors until we got through our elderly population,” Marsh said.

Teachers who received their first dose will get their second dose on time at the location they got their original vaccine, Justice announced Friday. That will include vaccination clinics at schools for teachers, but this will not be offered for school employees who will be covered in the next round of vaccinations.

West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee said he was flooded with calls, texts and emails from members on Friday following the Department of Education’s announcement. He said the news of categorizing teachers as essential was positive, but all employees need to be protected for schools to safely remain open.

