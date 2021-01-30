Advertisement

COVID-19 Ky. | 2,608 new cases, 57 more deaths

Coronavirus in Kentucky
(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday announced 57 more deaths from COVID-19 and 2,608 additional cases.

Despite the grim numbers, the governor said the state’s positivity rate had fallen to 8.75%.

“Our declining positivity rate shows that Kentuckians are continuing to make those small sacrifices we’ve been talking about all year in order to protect each other until we get enough vaccines for everyone who wants one,” Beshear said in a release, saying mask wearing, social distancing and other measures are working.

