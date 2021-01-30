First Warning Forecast | Complex storm system delivers mixed bag of precipitation

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Messy weather is expected over the next few days as a storm system brings the opportunity for changing precipitation types across the Tri-State. Timing and location will be key to determining who sees what. Only a brief break in active weather is expected during the middle of the week before a new storm system brings another mess by the end.

After sunset Saturday evening, a band of precipitation approaches from the southwest. As temperatures begin to rapidly cool, this band may contain anything from rain, sleet, freezing rain, and snow as it moves northeast across the region from 7 PM to midnight. Temperatures will approach the freezing mark during this time period, so be mindful of slick spots on roadways. A quick accumulation of wintry precipitation can occur.

Saturday night will see mostly rain showers across southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia, while heavier snow pushes into southeastern Ohio and northern and eastern West Virginia. The I-64 corridor and northeastern Kentucky will be caught right in the middle, with a back-and-forth transition between rain and snow. Northern zones that see snow longest may see accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for these locations from Saturday evening through early Sunday morning.

After sunrise Sunday, temperatures warm, and the rain/snow line pushes farther north out of the area. In fact, during the daytime hours on Sunday, nothing but rain showers will be seen across the entire region, with breaks in between. High temperatures stay in the mid 30s north but could reach the 50s farther south. Low to mid 40s will be seen across central parts of the region.

Snow begins mixing in with the rain again on Monday with high temperatures in the mid 30s. This mix changes over to all snow by Monday evening, with additional light snow accumulations likely into Tuesday morning as low temperatures fall to the mid 20s.

Tuesday will see a mostly cloudy sky with lingering snow showers, especially during the morning hours. High temperatures only reach the mid 30s.

Wednesday will finally see a break from the dim and damp conditions as sunshine returns with highs in the upper 30s.

Expect clouds to quickly return on Thursday. Much of the day will be dry outside of a few showers possible during the afternoon. High temperatures will rise all the way to the upper 40s.

Another storm system approaches the area for Friday and Saturday with rain and snow showers possible both days.

