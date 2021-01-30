First Warning Forecast | Weather turns messy over next few days

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A complex storm system brings a mixed bag of precipitation beginning late Saturday and lasting through Tuesday. This will be followed by only a brief break midweek before more wet weather returns for the end of the upcoming week.

Saturday morning starts with frost and a biting chill as temperatures bottom out in the mid to upper teens. Some sunshine early in the day quickly clouds over by midday, giving way to a cloudy but dry afternoon. High temperatures finally rise above freezing to around 40 degrees.

After sunset Saturday evening, a band of precipitation approaches from the southwest. This band may contain anything from rain, sleet, freezing rain, and snow as it moves northeast across the region from 6 PM to midnight. As temperatures approach the freezing mark during this time period, be mindful of slick spots on roadways. A quick accumulation of wintry precipitation may also occur.

Saturday night will see mostly rain showers across eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia, while heavier snow pushes into southeastern Ohio and northern West Virginia. The I-64 corridor will be caught right in the middle, with a back-and-forth transition between rain and snow. Northern zones that see snow longest may see accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for these locations from Saturday evening through early Sunday morning.

After sunrise Sunday, temperatures warm, and the rain/snow line pushes farther north out of the area. In fact, during the daytime hours on Sunday, nothing but rain showers will be seen across the entire region, with breaks in between. High temperatures stay in the mid 30s north but could reach the 50s farther south.

Snow begins mixing in with the rain again on Monday with high temperatures in the mid 30s. This mix changes over to all snow again Monday evening, with additional light snow accumulations likely into Tuesday morning as low temperatures fall to the mid 20s.

Tuesday will see a mostly cloudy sky with lingering snow showers, especially during the morning hours. High temperatures only reach the mid 30s.

Wednesday will finally see a break from the dim and damp conditions as sunshine returns with highs in the upper 30s.

Expect clouds to quickly return on Thursday. Much of the day will be dry outside of a few showers possible during the afternoon. High temperatures will rise all the way to the upper 40s.

A round of passing rain showers is likely on Friday with highs around 50 degrees.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.