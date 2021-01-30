Advertisement

Gators get out of Morgantown with a win

WVU lost to Florida Saturday afternoon in Morgantown. (Source: WVU)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The SEC/Big 12 challenge game in Morgantown went to the road team as Florida beat #11 West Virginia by a final of 85-80. The game was tied at 75 apiece with four minutes to go and WVU made it a one point deficit after a Derek Culver layup with 1:47 left in the game. Then with under a minute left and the Mountaineers down three, WVU only managed a near half court shot as the shot clock expired in that possession. Florida iced the game with free throws.

The Mountaineers were led in scoring by Derek Culver who had 28 points and Sean McNeil added 21 who was 5-10 from three point range. The Gators Colin Castleton had 21 points in the win and 11 Florida players scored in the game.

WVU falls to 11-5 overall and go back to Big 12 conference games when they play at Iowa State Tuesday night.

