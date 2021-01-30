Advertisement

Hometown Hero | Lukas Likins

By John Lowe
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCEBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - In a world that even adults struggle to understand, 10-year-old Lukas Likins is doing what he can to make it a little brighter.

“There’s so much craziness in the world and one little thing can help with one big thing,” Likens said.

That big thing is helping the Vanceburg Police Department buy a drug dog named Elle.

“I really just like to donate to get Elle here because the Bible says to donate whenever you can. I just felt like I needed to now,” Likens said.

So that’s what he did. A couple of weeks after Christmas, Likens donated all of the money he got, $70, to the city.

“He was the first one that came in,” said Vanceburg Mayor Dane Blankenship. “His mom said he wanted to donate this money and, like you said, it was Christmas gifts. You would have spent it on videos, I would have spent it on ball cards. It’s really neat to see somebody that young willing to do that.”

As it turns out, Likens wasn’t unique; he was first.

Blankenship says even more kids have come in to give what they can to bring Elle to the city.

“It’s a bad time right now, but there’s kids have done wonderful things and there’s more involvement with the kids than I’ve ever dreamed of,” Blankenship said.

“It feels good that I set an example and now other people are trying to help, too,” Likens said.

If you’re interested in donating to the city of Vanceburg, you can call City Hall at 606-796-3044.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people, dog found dead inside of van
Deputies investigating homicide in Kanawha County, West Virginia.
Deputies investigating homicide in Kanawha County
It happened on Bear Run Road just off Route 7 between Gallipolis and Crown City
Woman and 4-year-old killed in crash, 6-year-old seriously injured
Billy Reynolds worked as a school bus driver and teacher, according to the superintendent of...
Family members shocked after teacher charged in murder-for-hire plot against mother
Police say they drove up in a newer white Chevy double cab truck, walked into the men’s...
Police | Suspects flood mall restroom

Latest News

Huntington Police are on scene of a shooting late Friday night.
One person injured in shooting
Convicted fraudster Robert Jones arrested on new charges
Convicted fraudster arrested on new charges
Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice President Kamala Harris
Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice President Kamala Harris
Coronavirus in Kentucky
COVID-19 Ky. | 2,608 new cases, 57 more deaths
Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice President Kamala Harris
Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice Pres. Kamala Harris