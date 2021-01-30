Hometown Hero | Lukas Likins

VANCEBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - In a world that even adults struggle to understand, 10-year-old Lukas Likins is doing what he can to make it a little brighter.

“There’s so much craziness in the world and one little thing can help with one big thing,” Likens said.

That big thing is helping the Vanceburg Police Department buy a drug dog named Elle.

“I really just like to donate to get Elle here because the Bible says to donate whenever you can. I just felt like I needed to now,” Likens said.

So that’s what he did. A couple of weeks after Christmas, Likens donated all of the money he got, $70, to the city.

“He was the first one that came in,” said Vanceburg Mayor Dane Blankenship. “His mom said he wanted to donate this money and, like you said, it was Christmas gifts. You would have spent it on videos, I would have spent it on ball cards. It’s really neat to see somebody that young willing to do that.”

As it turns out, Likens wasn’t unique; he was first.

Blankenship says even more kids have come in to give what they can to bring Elle to the city.

“It’s a bad time right now, but there’s kids have done wonderful things and there’s more involvement with the kids than I’ve ever dreamed of,” Blankenship said.

“It feels good that I set an example and now other people are trying to help, too,” Likens said.

If you’re interested in donating to the city of Vanceburg, you can call City Hall at 606-796-3044.

