Ice Bowl raises money for charity

24th Annual Ice Bowl held in Huntington on Saturday.
24th Annual Ice Bowl held in Huntington on Saturday.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 24th annual Ice Bowl was held in Huntington on Saturday at Rotary Park.

This year more than 144 disc golf players came out to raise money, the most in tournament history.

In order to practice social distancing, there was a ten minute tee time interval and only four people per group.

“I’d really like to thank these golfers for being out here in 19 degrees,” said Andy Harshbarger, tournament director. “If it weren’t for them, we couldn’t do any of this.”

The event usually brings in about 500 to 1,000 pounds of food to donate to the Facing Hunger Food Bank and raises about $2,500 to give as well.

“It feels good going down there and knowing that everybody gave.” said Harshbarger. “They really like helping them out and it’s a good time, especially at this time everybody needs help and hopefully they appreciate it.”

Nationwide, there are more than 150 Ice bowls happening all across the U.S.

