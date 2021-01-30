Advertisement

Nine more COVID-19 deaths reported in W.Va.

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting nine more COVID-19-related deaths and 873 more positive tests.

According to DHHR, health officials confirmed the deaths of a 68-year old female from Monongalia County, a 92-year old male from Wayne County, a 66-year old male from Boone County, a 78-year old male from Wirt County, a 67-year old male from Grant County, an 87-year old female from Cabell County, a 67-year old female from Mercer County, an 87-year old female from Lincoln County, and a 69-year old male from Pleasants County.

As of Saturday morning, DHHR reports that there have been 1,913,068 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 120,340 total cases and 2,015 total deaths.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,100), Berkeley (8,885), Boone (1,424), Braxton (743), Brooke (1,909), Cabell (7,038), Calhoun (213), Clay (352), Doddridge (405), Fayette (2,376), Gilmer (584), Grant (991), Greenbrier (2,236), Hampshire (1,388), Hancock (2,481), Hardy (1,215), Harrison (4,440), Jackson (1,592), Jefferson (3,324), Kanawha (11,053), Lewis (845), Lincoln (1,128), Logan (2,412), Marion (3,334), Marshall (2,796), Mason (1,586), McDowell (1,242), Mercer (3,896), Mineral (2,476), Mingo (1,918), Monongalia (7,076), Monroe (884), Morgan (875), Nicholas (1,046), Ohio (3,385), Pendleton (566), Pleasants (768), Pocahontas (556), Preston (2,419), Putnam (3,818), Raleigh (4,146), Randolph (2,210), Ritchie (559), Roane (464), Summers (668), Taylor (1,013), Tucker (454), Tyler (569), Upshur (1,483), Wayne (2,352), Webster (248), Wetzel (997), Wirt (327), Wood (6,504), Wyoming (1,571).

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people, dog found dead inside of van
Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice President Kamala Harris
Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice Pres. Kamala Harris
Deputies investigating homicide in Kanawha County, West Virginia.
Deputies investigating homicide in Kanawha County
Huntington Police are on scene of a shooting late Friday night.
One person injured in shooting
Medical cannabis dispensary permits announced, patient registration available next week

Latest News

24th Annual Ice Bowl held in Huntington on Saturday.
Ice Bowl raises money for charity
WVSP say the shooting happened Friday night.
Troopers: juvenile accused of shooting and killing grandfather
Huntington Police are on scene of a shooting late Friday night.
One man in custody after shooting in Huntington
One person injured in shooting