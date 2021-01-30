Nine more COVID-19 deaths reported in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting nine more COVID-19-related deaths and 873 more positive tests.

According to DHHR, health officials confirmed the deaths of a 68-year old female from Monongalia County, a 92-year old male from Wayne County, a 66-year old male from Boone County, a 78-year old male from Wirt County, a 67-year old male from Grant County, an 87-year old female from Cabell County, a 67-year old female from Mercer County, an 87-year old female from Lincoln County, and a 69-year old male from Pleasants County.

As of Saturday morning, DHHR reports that there have been 1,913,068 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 120,340 total cases and 2,015 total deaths.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,100), Berkeley (8,885), Boone (1,424), Braxton (743), Brooke (1,909), Cabell (7,038), Calhoun (213), Clay (352), Doddridge (405), Fayette (2,376), Gilmer (584), Grant (991), Greenbrier (2,236), Hampshire (1,388), Hancock (2,481), Hardy (1,215), Harrison (4,440), Jackson (1,592), Jefferson (3,324), Kanawha (11,053), Lewis (845), Lincoln (1,128), Logan (2,412), Marion (3,334), Marshall (2,796), Mason (1,586), McDowell (1,242), Mercer (3,896), Mineral (2,476), Mingo (1,918), Monongalia (7,076), Monroe (884), Morgan (875), Nicholas (1,046), Ohio (3,385), Pendleton (566), Pleasants (768), Pocahontas (556), Preston (2,419), Putnam (3,818), Raleigh (4,146), Randolph (2,210), Ritchie (559), Roane (464), Summers (668), Taylor (1,013), Tucker (454), Tyler (569), Upshur (1,483), Wayne (2,352), Webster (248), Wetzel (997), Wirt (327), Wood (6,504), Wyoming (1,571).

