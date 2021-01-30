One man in custody after shooting in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police say a man is in custody is after a shooting at Marcum Terrace early Saturday morning.

Investigators say James Robinson, 24, was detained at the scene and was arrested and charged with counts of malicious wounding and wanton endangerment.

HPD says officers responded to a shooting at the 400-block of Marcum Terrace just after midnight Saturday morning. When the officers arrived, John Horsley, 27, was found shot. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Officers say Robinson was taken to Western Regional Jail pending his arraignment.

