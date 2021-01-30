One person injured in shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Huntington, Cabell County dispatchers said.

The shooting was reported around midnight at Marcum Terrace. Dispatchers said Huntington Police is on scene investigating.

Police said the victim was a male and did not know the extent of his injuries.

Huntington Police have one person detained for questioning in relation to the shooting.

