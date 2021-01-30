Poca’s Isaac McKneely picks Virginia

POCA, WV. (WSAZ) - Back on November 15th, Poca all-state basketball star Isaac McKneely narrowed his choices of where he will play college hoops to eight. This afternoon, he verbally committed to play for the Virginia Cavaliers and made the decision just after 2 p.m. on social media.

https://twitter.com/IsaacMcKneely/status/1355591926574178306

He picked UVA over other schools like West Virginia, Kentucky, Indiana, Purdue, Louisville, North Carolina and Illinois.

High school basketball can begin winter conditioning February 8th with practice starting a week later. The first games can tip off March 5th.

