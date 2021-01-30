Police: suspects flood Huntington Mall restroom

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - What appeared to be a trip to the restroom at the Huntington Mall, resulted in extensive damage.

Barboursville Police are looking for three suspects who walked into the men’s restroom with tools and destroyed the area.

While no footage of the scene has been released, investigators say damage included three suspects disconnecting the water supply and flooding the restroom.

“I mean, it’s not like it’s some enormous crime, but it’s an expensive one,” Huntington Mall spokesperson Joe Bell said.

Bell also said two additional restroom acts of vandalism happened during the last two weeks.

Repeated destruction caused a dent in the bank, as well as frustration.

“You don’t do this to anybody’s property. It’s not just someone’s thoughtless accident. This is someone who intended to do it,” Bell said.

Police say the three suspects drove up in a newer white Chevrolet double cab truck and drove away after destroying the restroom -- an inconvenience that Bell hopes will stop happening.

“No business should have to put up with senseless vandalism,” Bell said.

Police say if you have any word on who these suspects are, you are asked to call the Barboursville Police Department at 304-736-5203, Ext. 410.

