Advertisement

Tigers top ‘Peake highlights Friday night hoops

By Jim Treacy
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 10-0 run helped the Ironton Fighting Tigers beat Chesapeake 49-41 Friday night in Ohio high school boys basketball. Erickson Barnes led IHS in scoring with 20 points as they improve to 4-4 on the season with Chesapeake falling to 6-7. In Ohio girls high school basketball, Coal Grove won its’ 17 straight game as the edged Huntington Ross 59-55. The Hornets were led in scoring by Addi Dillow with 23 points and they are now 18-1 overall.

Also playing Friday night was Greenup County beating Symmes Valley by two and Green winning over Portsmouth Notre Dame by one point. Here are the highlights from all four games that aired on WSAZ Sports.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people, dog found dead inside of van
Deputies investigating homicide in Kanawha County, West Virginia.
Deputies investigating homicide in Kanawha County
It happened on Bear Run Road just off Route 7 between Gallipolis and Crown City
Woman and 4-year-old killed in crash, 6-year-old seriously injured
Billy Reynolds worked as a school bus driver and teacher, according to the superintendent of...
Family members shocked after teacher charged in murder-for-hire plot against mother
Police say they drove up in a newer white Chevy double cab truck, walked into the men’s...
Police | Suspects flood mall restroom

Latest News

Highlights from Friday night high school basketball
Highlights from Friday night high school basketball
Alabama's John Petty Jr., left, shoots a 3-pointer while defended by Kentucky's Keion Brooks...
COVID impacts college hoops this weekend
Photo courtesy: Dale Sparks
WVU’s Culver named finalist for award
UK men’s basketball game against Texas cancelled due to positive COVID-19 tests