Tigers top ‘Peake highlights Friday night hoops

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 10-0 run helped the Ironton Fighting Tigers beat Chesapeake 49-41 Friday night in Ohio high school boys basketball. Erickson Barnes led IHS in scoring with 20 points as they improve to 4-4 on the season with Chesapeake falling to 6-7. In Ohio girls high school basketball, Coal Grove won its’ 17 straight game as the edged Huntington Ross 59-55. The Hornets were led in scoring by Addi Dillow with 23 points and they are now 18-1 overall.

Also playing Friday night was Greenup County beating Symmes Valley by two and Green winning over Portsmouth Notre Dame by one point. Here are the highlights from all four games that aired on WSAZ Sports.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.