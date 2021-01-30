Advertisement

Troopers: juvenile accused of shooting and killing grandfather

WVSP say the shooting happened Friday night.
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
HAMLIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police say just after 10:00 p.m. Friday, troopers were dispatched to a home on Maple Street in Hamlin for a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, they learned a juvenile suspect had shot his step grandfather, 60-year-old Bobby Walden Jr.

Lincoln County EMS was taking the victim to seek treatment for his injuries, but troopers say he died on the way to the hospital.

The juvenile has been taken into custody and a juvenile petition has been completed for murder.

