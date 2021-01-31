CAMC to allow one visitor for patients to begin February

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Area Medical Center announced Sunday that one adult visitor will be allowed for inpatients during the first week of February.

The one adult visitor will be permitted in any of CAMC’s hospitals (General, Memorial, Teays Valley or Women’s and Children’s) between noon and 6 p.m. through Feb. 7.

CAMC released the following guidance to visitors:

No visitors are allowed for COVID positive or COVID suspected patients.

Visitors will be screened before being permitted to enter the hospital.

Visitors must wear a mask or face/nose covering before entering the hospital and for the entire duration of their visit until they exit (cloth masks are acceptable).

Visitors must provide their own mask.

Visitors must not congregate in waiting room areas and have to maintain social distancing.

Visitors should stay in the patient’s room for the duration of the visit and not roam around the hospital.

Visitors should wash their hands with soap and water for 20 seconds or apply hand sanitizer upon entry and departure from patient rooms and the facility.

CAMC says visitor restrictions remain in place in the emergency rooms. They say if an essential caregiver is needed for assistance, only one person may accompany a patient into the emergency room and then will be asked to leave.

The release also said that one person may accompany a patient to their outpatient, ambulatory and procedural visit.

