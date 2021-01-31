Advertisement

Crews respond to structure fire

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Crews are on scene of a fire along the 7000 block of County Road 15 in Lawrence County, Ohio.

According to crews on scene the structure was an abandon home.

Crews say traffic is being diverted between lanes, as an active electric wire is to close to the roadways for cars to pass.

WSAZ has a crew on scene working.

Keep checking back for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice President Kamala Harris
Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice Pres. Kamala Harris
WVSP say the shooting happened Friday night.
Troopers: juvenile accused of shooting and killing grandfather
Huntington Police are on scene of a shooting late Friday night.
One person injured in shooting
Huntington Police are on scene of a shooting late Friday night.
One man in custody after shooting in Huntington
Medical cannabis dispensary permits announced, patient registration available next week

Latest News

Wellston Mayor Charlie Hudson is investing over $1M in the apartment and business project at...
Wellston mayor investing personal funds into business, housing project
ISAAC MCKNEELY COMMITS TO UVA
WVU FALLS TO FLORIDA
24th Annual Ice Bowl held in Huntington on Saturday.
Ice Bowl raises money for charity