Floyd County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying a man who caused property damage by driving into a carport

Photo Credit: Floyd County Sheriff's Office.
Photo Credit: Floyd County Sheriff's Office.(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County Sheriff’s Office officials need help in finding a man who is responsible for causing property damage on Saturday.

Officials said the man drove his car into a carport causing it to collapse. It happened around 1:20 p.m., near the 3000 Block on RT 2030 in the Frog Town Community of Printer.

The man left the house in a black-pickup truck.

If you have any information on the man’s identity you are asked to call Floyd County Dispatch at 606-886-6171 or the department’s anonymous tip line at 606-949-2020.

Deputies need your help identifying the person in the attached picture/video who is responsible for causing property...

Posted by Floyd County Sheriff's Department, Prestonsburg KY on Saturday, January 30, 2021

