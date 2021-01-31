Advertisement

Howard, No. 15 Kentucky women turn back Mizzou 61-55

The Wildcats closed the game with an 11-2 run.
No. 15 Kentucky beats Mizzou 61-55.
No. 15 Kentucky beats Mizzou 61-55.
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Rhyne Howard scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and No. 15 Kentucky closed the game with an 11-2 run to defeat Missouri 61-55.

In the final three minutes, after the Tigers scored nine straight points to take a 53-50 lead, the Wildcats were 9 of 10 from the foul line while Missouri went 1 of 4 from the field, missed two critical free throws and had a shot clock violation.

KeKe McKinney had two free throws with 15.7 seconds left to make it a two-possession game.

Ladazhia Williams scored a career-high 23 points for Missouri and Aijha Blackwell had 13 points and a career-high 19 rebounds.

