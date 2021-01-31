Nine more COVID-19 deaths reported in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, nine more COVID-19-related deaths and 661 more cases have been reported in the state.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 85-year old female from Kanawha County, a 47-year old male from Pleasants County, a 92-year old female from Kanawha County, a 90-year old female from Kanawha County, a 57-year old male from Wood County, a 59-year old female from Berkeley County, a 74-year old female from Boone County, a 74-year old male from Marion County, and a 76-year old male from Jefferson County.

Health officials at DHHR say as of Sunday, there have been 1,921,654 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 121,001 total cases and 2,024 total deaths.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,106), Berkeley (8,940), Boone (1,428), Braxton (744), Brooke (1,910), Cabell (7,100), Calhoun (214), Clay (352), Doddridge (406), Fayette (2,388), Gilmer (587), Grant (1,000), Greenbrier (2,253), Hampshire (1,395), Hancock (2,485), Hardy (1,219), Harrison (4,457), Jackson (1,573), Jefferson (3,351), Kanawha (11,088), Lewis (851), Lincoln (1,129), Logan (2,433), Marion (3,364), Marshall (2,816), Mason (1,634), McDowell (1,256), Mercer (3,914), Mineral (2,488), Mingo (1,925), Monongalia (7,114), Monroe (885), Morgan (880), Nicholas (1,055), Ohio (3,397), Pendleton (567), Pleasants (772), Pocahontas (556), Preston (2,425), Putnam (3,835), Raleigh (4,186), Randolph (2,209), Ritchie (565), Roane (464), Summers (671), Taylor (1,017), Tucker (457), Tyler (573), Upshur (1,492), Wayne (2,372), Webster (257), Wetzel (1005), Wirt (328), Wood (6,530), Wyoming (1,583).

