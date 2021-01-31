Advertisement

Police investigate shooting in Charleston

Police lights
(KKTV)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police officers were called out around 3:00 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting in the area near 1500 Dixie Street.

On scene officers found the victim, Theon Anderson, 41, had been shot in the arm.

Police say he was walking in the area of 500 Nancy Street when an SUV of an unknown color pulled up beside him and fired several shots. Once the victim was hit by gunfire, he began running toward Dixie Street.

Anderson was taken to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The victim was uncooperative and refused to answer questions from the police.

