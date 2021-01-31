Advertisement

UPDATE: Police locate body of missing Morgantown woman

Morgantown Police have found the body of Alexa Randolph.
Morgantown Police have found the body of Alexa Randolph.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 2:37 PM EST
Updated Story (01/31/2021, 12:37 PM):

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown Police have found the body of Alexa Randolph, who police say went missing on Thursday.

On Jan. 29 at approximately 4:00 pm, Detectives from the Morgantown Police Department say they located the vehicle belonging to Alexa Randolph at the Walmart parking lot on Hornbeck Road.

Upon further investigation, police say a body was discovered in the cargo area of the vehicle and that the body was identified as Alexa Randolph.

The body was sent to the Medical Examiner’s office to determine cause of death. The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Morgantown Police Department at 304-284-7522 extension 0.

Original Story (01/29/2021, 3:35 PM):

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown Police are searching for Alexa M. Randolph.

She was last seen on January 28th at 2:45 p.m. at her apartment in the 300 block of Overdale Street in Morgantown according to press release.

Police tell 5 News they have made attempts to contact Randolph but have not been successful. The press release also mentions that her vehicle, a white 2018 Ford Escape with PA registration LGY 1626 has not been found.

Morgantown Detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating Randolph and say this is an active investigation.

Police say if you “have been in contact or know the whereabouts of Alexa Randolph, you are asked to contact the Morgantown Police Department at 304-284-7522 extension 0.”

Stay with 5 News for more information as it becomes available.

