Wellston mayor investing personal funds into business, housing project

WELLSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - For just about all of Charlie Hudson’s life, the old Fraternal Order of Eagles building has had a place in Wellston.

“I remember coming to this building,” Hudson said. “When I was nine years old, my mom took me upstairs to play bingo.”

Now all grown-up and the mayor of his hometown, he found a way to use a life-long landmark to make a difference.

“I had a vision that we could turn this into some really cool apartments upstairs and put a business down here on the first floor,” Hudson said.

So that’s what he’s doing. Investing more than $1M of his own money to make his vision a reality, bringing housing, business and jobs to an almost forgotten section of town.

The top two floors of the nearly century-old building will be one and two bedroom apartments, with the ground floor being used for what Hudson hopes to be either office space or an educational preschool.

He hopes this is just the beginning.

“This will not make sense if it just becomes an apartment building and nothing else happens,” Hudson said. This only makes sense if people see that I’ve done it and that they can do it too. I hope that once people see it, they’ll say ‘hey there’s something here, there is markets in these small cities that you can invest.’”

Hudson says he believes the apartments will be ready to rent by Fall 2021.

