Advertisement

950 Delta passengers banned for violating company’s mask mandate

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Delta Air Lines has banned 950 passengers for violating its mask mandate.

The news comes as Delta CEO Ed Bastian praised the Biden administration’s new mask requirement on public transportation that begins tonight.

Bastian said the new executive order helps protect airline workers who enforce the mask policy.

The new Transportation Security Administration order mandating face masks across interstate travel begins at 11:59 p.m. Monday.

In the same company memo, Bastian said the airline is working with federal and state authorities to prioritize immunizations for frontline Delta workers.

Nearly 700 Delta employees have received at least one vaccine shot.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice President Kamala Harris
Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice Pres. Kamala Harris
Morgantown Police have found the body of Alexa Randolph.
UPDATE: Police investigating Morgantown woman’s death as homicide
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks exclusively with WSAZ about challenges facing our region
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks exclusively with WSAZ about challenges facing our region
WVSP say the shooting happened Friday night.
Troopers: juvenile accused of shooting and killing grandfather
File image
Crews respond to structure fire

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks exclusively with WSAZ about challenges facing our region
Exclusive WSAZ interview with Vice President Kamala Harris still raising questions
Police lights
Woman facing neglect, drug possession charges after child found alone
A machine is used to brush snow off the sidewalk on the National Mall, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021,...
‘A long two days’: Major storm pummels Northeast with snow
FILE - In this June 26, 2020, file photo taken from video, provided by the Yes on Measure 110...
Oregon 1st state to decriminalize possession of drugs
The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles says it will no longer issue specialty license...
North Carolina stops issuing Confederate license plates