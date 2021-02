BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in Boyd County.

That’s according to the Boyd County Health Department who reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

That brings the total of positive cases to 4,232.

No new deaths were reported in the state.

So far nearly 2,548 have recovered from the virus in the county.

