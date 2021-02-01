COVID-19 in W.Va. | Four deaths, 424 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Four more people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of February 1, 2021, there have been 1,926,680 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 121,425 total cases and 2,028 total deaths.

The deaths include a 63-year old male from Fayette County, a 93-year old male from Cabell County, a 78-year old female from Wetzel County, and a 79-year old male from Wood County.

There are 20,615 active cases.

424 new cases were reported within the last 24 hours.

98,787 people have recovered.

194,488 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 68,392 people have been fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,113), Berkeley (8,972), Boone (1,431), Braxton (749), Brooke (1,920), Cabell (7,119), Calhoun (214), Clay (355), Doddridge (412), Fayette (2,398), Gilmer (589), Grant (1,007), Greenbrier (2,264), Hampshire (1,398), Hancock (2,489), Hardy (1,221), Harrison (4,491), Jackson (1,566), Jefferson (3,360), Kanawha (11,130), Lewis (855), Lincoln (1,129), Logan (2,444), Marion (3,371), Marshall (2,823), Mason (1,648), McDowell (1,259), Mercer (3,924), Mineral (2,503), Mingo (1,927), Monongalia (7,138), Monroe (885), Morgan (880), Nicholas (1,059), Ohio (3,411), Pendleton (575), Pleasants (772), Pocahontas (556), Preston (2,431), Putnam (3,843), Raleigh (4,199), Randolph (2,214), Ritchie (567), Roane (464), Summers (675), Taylor (1,020), Tucker (459), Tyler (576), Upshur (1,497), Wayne (2,389), Webster (257), Wetzel (1013), Wirt (328), Wood (6,543), Wyoming (1,593).

