COVID-19 Ky. | 1,623 new cases, 35 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday announced 1,623 new COVID-19 cases and 35 more deaths.

He said it is the third straight week of decreasing cases, only the second time since the pandemic started that this has happened.

Monday’s positivity rate stood at 8.85 percent.

Despite the decreases, Beshear said no one can afford to become complacent, especially with infection rates so high in other parts of the country and vaccine supply remaining a major issue.

The governor announced he has extended the state’s mask mandate for another 30 days, saying another decision will be based on how many residents are vaccinated and how the metrics look.

“We could face another increase before we get through this,” Beshear said.

As far as hospital capacity, two regions in eastern Kentucky are still in the red as far as hospital capacity and the number of ICU beds available.

Since the pandemic started, the virus has claimed the lives of 3,780 Kentuckians.

