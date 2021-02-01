Advertisement

Exclusive WSAZ interview with Vice President Kamala Harris still raising questions

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks exclusively with WSAZ about challenges facing our region
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks exclusively with WSAZ about challenges facing our region
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The manner of how an exclusive WSAZ interview with Vice President Kamala Harris actually happened last Thursday remains something of a mystery.

“We’ve been in touch with Sen. (Joe) Manchin, as we have been for many weeks and will continue to be moving forward,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday. “Not only is he a key partner to the president and to the White House on this package but on his agenda, and we will remain in close touch with him.”

That was Psaki’s response when asked if the White House had reached out to Manchin following our exclusive interview with the vice president and what she had to say about the proposed American Rescue Plan.

On Friday, Manchin told us the interview caught him by surprise and he “couldn’t believe no one called him about it.”

Psaki did not say who from the White House had spoken to Manchin following his comments about the vice president’s interview. When asked specifically whether President Biden himself had spoken to the senator, Psaki only said the White House had been in touch.

Manchin’s office also would only confirm that the senator spoke with someone from the White House.

