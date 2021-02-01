First Warning Forecast | More active days than not this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A busy start to February is in the cards with numerous opportunities for rain and snow this week. Temperatures will experience a rise towards mid-week then sharp fall towards the upcoming weekend.

Sunday evening will see lingering rain showers and patchy drizzle/mist/fog as temperatures fall to the upper 30s by midnight.

Overnight, rain begins changing over to snow, starting first across Ohio and eastern Kentucky and progressing to West Virginia on Monday. Low temperatures fall to near the freezing mark overnight. Where snow falls heavily enough, especially in those northern and western counties, some accumulation is likely. Be mindful of slick spots on roadways, sidewalks, and driveways, especially for the Monday morning commute. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect starting overnight for much of eastern Kentucky.

Periods of snow showers are expected on Monday with temperatures fairly steady in the mid 30s. Some rain may mix in at times across central West Virginia.

Monday evening will see all snow across the Tri-State, and temperatures fall to the mid 20s overnight into Tuesday morning. Additional snow accumulation is likely and could impact the Tuesday morning commute.

Tuesday stays mostly cloudy with lingering snow showers, especially during the morning hours. High temperatures still only reach the mid 30s.

Wednesday will finally see a break from the dim and damp conditions as sunshine returns with highs in the upper 30s.

Expect clouds to quickly return on Thursday. Much of the day will be dry outside of a few showers possible during the afternoon. High temperatures will rise all the way to the upper 40s.

Another storm system approaches the area on Friday with rain showers likely. High temperatures rise to the 40s during the afternoon. The rain may briefly change over to snow Friday night as low temperatures fall to the upper 20s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and dry with high temperatures in the 40s.

Another chance for snow comes on Sunday. There are signs pointing to much colder air for the start of next week. At this time, it is uncertain exactly how cold temperatures will get, but high temperatures could be stuck in the 20s, with lows in the single digits. More details will be provided once the forecast picture becomes clearer.

