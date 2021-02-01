Advertisement

Florida mother who fostered 300 children and adopted 7 dies of COVID-19

By Megan Mellado
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) - A Florida family is mourning the loss of a mother who fostered more than 300 children and adopted seven of her own.

WESH reports Susan Braley died after contracting COVID-19 and being rushed to the hospital because of low oxygen.

Braley’s grandson Thomas Bartholemew recalled his final conversation with her.

“Right before my grandmother passed, I got to talk to her, you know, when they were wheeling her out,” Bartholemew said. “First thing I wanted to tell her was that I love you and thank you for everything you’ve done in my life, and she said, ‘I love you too.’”

On her way to the hospital, Braley asked Bartholemew to make sure their family continues holiday traditions they’ve shared for years, including getting two or three turkeys at Thanksgiving to feed people in need of a meal.

Braley welcomed hundreds into her home, fostering more than 300 children and permanently taking seven under her wing. She and her husband of more than 45 years raised the kids together.

Her husband is also battling the virus, and he is currently in the ICU.

“Right when he made it to the same hospital, that’s when she passed,” Bartholemew said. “He just got checked in. They gave me a call so that I could let the kids know.”

Bartholemew is hopeful he will survive so the big family Braley helped create can stay together.

“They’ve already lost their first family, this is their second family and we have kids who are older who understand that,” Bartholemew said.

Copyright 2021 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice President Kamala Harris
Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice Pres. Kamala Harris
Morgantown Police have found the body of Alexa Randolph.
UPDATE: Police investigating Morgantown woman’s death as homicide
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks exclusively with WSAZ about challenges facing our region
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks exclusively with WSAZ about challenges facing our region
WVSP say the shooting happened Friday night.
Troopers: juvenile accused of shooting and killing grandfather
File image
Crews respond to structure fire

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks exclusively with WSAZ about challenges facing our region
Exclusive WSAZ interview with Vice President Kamala Harris still raising questions
Police lights
Woman facing neglect, drug possession charges after child found alone
A machine is used to brush snow off the sidewalk on the National Mall, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021,...
‘A long two days’: Major storm pummels Northeast with snow
FILE - In this June 26, 2020, file photo taken from video, provided by the Yes on Measure 110...
Oregon 1st state to decriminalize possession of drugs
The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles says it will no longer issue specialty license...
North Carolina stops issuing Confederate license plates