Advertisement

Grieving mother receives wrong cremation certificate for stillborn baby

By WTMJ Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 5:16 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WTMJ) - A mother mourning the death of her baby had her loss compounded when a Milwaukee mortuary mistakenly gave her another child’s certification of cremation.

For three months, a bassinet and car seat meant for newborn Ja’Miracle have sat unused in Chabria Walls’ home. The baby girl was stillborn.

“Ain’t no coming back from this. It hurts,” Walls said. “I took a lot of losses last year. This is a times two.”

Walls’ wounds were reopened Thursday when Ja’Miracle’s father, Rickey Woods, opened the baby’s urn and found a certificate of cremation with another child’s name on it.

“I opened the box, and it wasn’t her. It was kind of devastating,” Woods said.

No longer convinced they belong to her daughter, Walls returned the ashes to Pitts Mortuary, the funeral home she used for cremation services.

“I can’t accept it. I don’t know if that’s my child,” she said.

Pitts says an employee mistakenly gave Walls another baby’s certificate of cremation. Like Ja’Miracle, that baby had also died in October. The employee responsible has since been fired, and the funeral home apologized profusely for the mistake.

“I can forgive, but I will not forget. I won’t forget,” Walls said. “You just don’t do that. You don’t make those types of mistakes.”

Now, all the mother has left to remember her baby are a bracelet, a lace heart, footprints, photos and a couple of outfits.

Pitts wants to talk with Walls to make this right on her terms. The funeral home said that in the more than 50 years it has been serving the community, a mistake like this has never happened.

Copyright 2021 WTMJ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice President Kamala Harris
Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice Pres. Kamala Harris
Morgantown Police have found the body of Alexa Randolph.
UPDATE: Police locate body of missing Morgantown woman
File image
Crews respond to structure fire
WVSP say the shooting happened Friday night.
Troopers: juvenile accused of shooting and killing grandfather
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks exclusively with WSAZ about challenges facing our region
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks exclusively with WSAZ about challenges facing our region

Latest News

President Joe Biden will meet with a group of Republicans to negotiate a COVID-19 relief bill.
COVID stimulus talks: Biden to meet with GOP senators
St. Louis police are looking for suspects after armed robbers stole a woman’s car then threw...
Police: Carjacker tossed 1-year-old out of vehicle in St. Louis
Slides, somersaults and pure panda joy.
National Zoo giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian slide in snow
A Florida mom who adopted 7 and fostered 300 kids has died of COVID-19.
Florida mom who fostered 300 kids, adopted 7 dies from COVID-19
President Joe Biden waves as he departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church,...
Biden to meet Republicans proposing $618 billion virus aid