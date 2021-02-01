Advertisement

Health organizations issue statement on needle exchange programs

Four local health organizations are addressing Monday's planned Charleston City Council meeting
Four local health organizations are addressing Monday's planned Charleston City Council meeting(AP images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - CAMC, Cabin Creek Health Systems, Family Care, and Thomas Health have issued a joint statement regarding the needle exchange program in light of an upcoming Charleston City Council meeting.

The statement is as follows:

“As community health care providers, we support responsible harm reduction programs. Needle exchange programs have proven effective in reducing the rates of transmittable diseases such as Hepatitis C and HIV.

Responsible harm reduction programs will provide needed services to help protect our broader community, while following best practices of federal and state health officials. This includes proper needle exchange, inventory and disposal procedures.

We support our city and county officials and encourage them to schedule a level setting meeting to review the current syringe service programs, develop uniform guidelines for all syringe service programs to follow and uniform metrics to measure the success of the programs.”

The council meeting is scheduled for Monday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice President Kamala Harris
Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice Pres. Kamala Harris
Morgantown Police have found the body of Alexa Randolph.
UPDATE: Police locate body of missing Morgantown woman
File image
Crews respond to structure fire
WVSP say the shooting happened Friday night.
Troopers: juvenile accused of shooting and killing grandfather
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks exclusively with WSAZ about challenges facing our region
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks exclusively with WSAZ about challenges facing our region

Latest News

Unemployment
WorkForce WV warns about fraud with unemployment
Coronavirus in West Virginia
COVID-19 in W.Va. | Four deaths, 424 new cases
Crews battling structure fire in Sissonville
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher gives an updated snowfall forecast.
Forecast for snowfall with Meteorologist Brandon Butcher