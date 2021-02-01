It’s a busy first week in February for college hoops
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - March Madness is another month closer as local teams hope to keep avoiding COVID-19 delays. So far, no games over the next 7 days have been postponed featuring local schools. Here’s a rundown of who plays when and where.
Monday
Women - Ohio State at Northwestern 8 pm
Tuesday
Men
#11 WVU at Iowa State 7 pm
Ohio at CMU 5 pm
Kentucky at #12 Missouri 9 pm
Women
WVU Institute of Technology at Rio Grande 6 pm
Wednesday
Men - West Virginia State at Frostburg State 7:30 pm
Charleston at Fairmont State 7:30pm
Rio Grande at WVU Institute of Technology 7 pm
Women
Iowa State at WVU 7 pm
West Virginia State at Frostburg State 5 pm
Charleston at Fairmont State 5 pm
Thursday
Men
Ohio State at Iowa 7 pm
Murray State at Morehead State 7 pm
Pikeville at Shawnee State 8 pm
Women
Kentucky at Ole Miss 7 pm
Iowa at Ohio State 6 pm
Murray State at Morehead State 4 pm
Pikeville at Shawnee State 5:30 pm
Friday
Men
Marshall at ODU 7 pm
Women
ODU at Marshall 6 pm
Saturday
Men
WVU at Kansas 2 pm
Tennessee at Kentucky 8 pm
Ohio at Eastern Michigan 2 pm
Marshall at ODU 7pm
Austin Peay at Morehead State 4 pm
Fairmont State at West Virginia State 4:30 pm
Rio Grande at Carlow University 3 pm
Women
WVU at Texas 8 pm
ODU at Marshall 3 pm
Austin Peay at Morehead State 1 pm
Fairmont State at West Virginia State 2 pm
Carlow University at Rio Grande 6 pm
