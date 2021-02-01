Advertisement

It’s a busy first week in February for college hoops

West Virginia competes against K-State at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas on January 23,...
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - March Madness is another month closer as local teams hope to keep avoiding COVID-19 delays. So far, no games over the next 7 days have been postponed featuring local schools. Here’s a rundown of who plays when and where.

Monday

Women - Ohio State at Northwestern 8 pm

Tuesday

Men

#11 WVU at Iowa State 7 pm

Ohio at CMU 5 pm

Kentucky at #12 Missouri 9 pm

Women

WVU Institute of Technology at Rio Grande 6 pm

Wednesday

Men - West Virginia State at Frostburg State 7:30 pm

Charleston at Fairmont State 7:30pm

Rio Grande at WVU Institute of Technology 7 pm

Women

Iowa State at WVU 7 pm

West Virginia State at Frostburg State 5 pm

Charleston at Fairmont State 5 pm

Thursday

Men

Ohio State at Iowa 7 pm

Murray State at Morehead State 7 pm

Pikeville at Shawnee State 8 pm

Women

Kentucky at Ole Miss 7 pm

Iowa at Ohio State 6 pm

Murray State at Morehead State 4 pm

Pikeville at Shawnee State 5:30 pm

Friday

Men

Marshall at ODU 7 pm

Women

ODU at Marshall 6 pm

Saturday

Men

WVU at Kansas 2 pm

Tennessee at Kentucky 8 pm

Ohio at Eastern Michigan 2 pm

Marshall at ODU 7pm

Austin Peay at Morehead State 4 pm

Fairmont State at West Virginia State 4:30 pm

Rio Grande at Carlow University 3 pm

Women

WVU at Texas 8 pm

ODU at Marshall 3 pm

Austin Peay at Morehead State 1 pm

Fairmont State at West Virginia State 2 pm

Carlow University at Rio Grande 6 pm

