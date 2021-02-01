Advertisement

NC pharmacist travels state to administer COVID-19 vaccine

By WRAL Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) – Getting as many people vaccinated against the coronavirus means a lot of people stepping up to help.

One of those people is North Carolina State University faculty member Lisa Chang.

In her primary job, she’s the director of the Technology Entrepreneurship & Commercialization program at N.C. State.

She also happens to be a registered pharmacist, and she spends much of her spare time administering vaccines.

“It can be some really long days, long drives, to make sure that everyone gets taken care of,” Chang said.

Some of those long days are spent at nursing homes and long-term care facilities, the kinds of places hit hard by COVID-19.

“This is one small measure and contribution I can make to try to help us get back to a little bit of normalcy,” Chang said.

Her life in education is never far away, as she continues informing people about the vaccine.

“I also hear from other people who haven’t had the opportunity to get vaccinated yet, some frustration about the fact that they don’t have access right now,” she said.

That’s why Chang said she stays on the road, going from city to city.

“I’m going to continue volunteering,” she said.

