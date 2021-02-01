New parking garage opens at Marshall University

Advertisement

New parking garage opens on Marshall's Health Sciences Campus(Marshall University)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new parking garage has opened up at Marshall University’s health sciences campus.

It opened on Monday.

The new parking garage is located located along 15th Street between Charleston and Columbia avenues directly across from the Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center.

It has 706 new parking spaces for faculty, staff, students and resident physicians at the the schools of medicine and pharmacy with Marshall. It will also include designated Marshall Health and Cabell Huntington Hospital employees.

A parking permit is required in order to park in the new garage.

“As our health sciences campus has continued to grow, we have worked to prioritize convenient parking options for patients, employees and students,” said Beth L. Hammers, chief executive officer at Marshall Health. “The new garage will help ensure that the parking closest to Byrd Clinical Center remains open for patients and visitors while minimizing the use of street parking.”

The land was bought by Marshall Health from Cabell Huntington Hospital in November 2019.

“Sufficient and safe parking is a primary feature for an academic medical center like Marshall University,” said Jerome A. Gilbert, Ph.D., president of Marshall University. “I’d like to commend the Marshall Health team for its work in making this parking structure a reality for our employees and students.”

