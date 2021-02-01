Ohio man sentenced for meth distribution

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Marvin Keaton, 39, of Columbus, Ohio, was sentenced on Monday to 57 months in prison for distributing methamphetamine.

That’s according to United States Attorney Mike Stuart who says “Meth is a scourge on our communities but each and every day, in partnership with law enforcement, we take meth dealers off the streets and hold them accountable.”

Keaton admitted that on February 25, 2020, he met a person on the 1900 block of 12th Avenue in Huntington and sold them 10.159 grams of methamphetamine in exchange for $200. On March 3, 2020, Keaton sold the same person 20.837 grams of methamphetamine in exchange for $400.

The Huntington Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted the investigation that helped put Keaton behind bars.

