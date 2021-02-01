Ohio state officials say many residents may be victim of unemployment scam

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, 1.7 million people received 1099-G forms for the purpose of filing unemployment benefits on their income tax forms. However, according to state officials, many Ohioans who are receiving that form that did not apply for unemployment benefits in the first place.

Ohio attorney general David Yost sent a letter to U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) asking for protection for anyone who had fraudulent unemployment claims filed in their name and to keep them from having to pay taxes on benefits they never received.

That letter stated that the Department of Job and Family Services suspects that tens of thousands of fraudulent unemployment claims were filed, including claims filed in Gov. Mike DeWine’s and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted’s names.

Nelson Duncan, a man from Scioto County, had this happen to him. He says one of the best things you can do to help yourself in this process is make sure you keep all of your tax forms and bank statements.

“It’s just like income tax records, you’re supposed to keep those for so many years and unemployment records the same thing,” Duncan said. “If I had trashed all that stuff, I wouldn’t had nothing to compare to.

If you believe you may be a victim of unemployment fraud in Ohio, click here for more info.

