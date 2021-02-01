Ohio unveils plan targeted to strengthen and grow businesses and communities

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor John Husted unveiled their Executive Budget for Fiscal Years 2022 to 2023 Monday, which includes a plan to spur Ohio’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic by investing in communities, people, and businesses.

Through the Investing In Ohio Initiative, the Executive Budget launches an effort to invest more than $1 billion toward accelerating economic growth and ensuring economic vitality.

“We have a unique opportunity to make significant investments that will spur growth and economic renewal across the state,” said Governor DeWine. “The Investing In Ohio Initiative supports both our people and our economy as we continue to prepare for the future and showcase Ohio as the premier place to live and work.”

The program includes $460 million to support small businesses that have been impacted by the pandemic. The proposal includes:

Investing $200 million in grants for bars and restaurants

Investing $150 million in grants for Small Business Relief Grant applicants, who previously applied and are qualified

Investing $50 million in grants for lodging industry businesses

Investing $40 million in grants for indoor entertainment venues

Investing $20 million in grants for new businesses, many of whom were unqualified to receive previous funding

The Investing In Ohio Initiative also includes a $70 million investment to Ohio’s workforce. The funding will work to ensure that businesses have access to the talent needed to be successful, while upskilling Ohioans who are looking to acquire tech-focused credentials. The proposal includes:

Investing an additional $5 million for 5,000 tech-focused credentials through the TechCred program in fiscal year 2021

Funding $50 million ($25 million in each fiscal year 2022 and 2023) for 40,000 tech-focused credentials through the TechCred program

Investing $15 million for workforce efforts in economically distressed rural and urban communities

The initiative also includes a targeted investment of $200 million to support infrastructure projects that will attract new jobs and investment opportunities. The budget also makes an investment towards broadband expansion by providing $250 million.

The Investing In Ohio Initiative also includes a $50 million investment toward elevating Ohio’s standing on a national scale through a marketing campaign to promote the state as a world-class place to live, work and learn.

The proposed Executive Budget “blue book,” including Governor DeWine’s full budget recommendations, and budget highlights, can be found here.

