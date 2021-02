ELKVIEW W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County is alerting residents to a rockslide in Elkview, closing a road for several hours.

Elk River Road North from Narrow Branch Road to Pleasant Island Road is closed due to a rockslide in the area.

The roadway will be blocked until 12:00 p.m. on Monday.

