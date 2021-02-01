Russell Independent Schools expands in-person learning to four days a week

RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - Students learning in the classroom as much as possible is a goal that Superintendent Sean Horne says Russell Independent School District has been working toward.

“We were fortunate to be able to have about a four-week period where we were able to do the hybrid model. Having our children in school two days a week rather than none was the best thing,” Horne said.

While an all-virtual learning model is still available, the hybrid option has been replaced with a four-day, in-person weekly schedule for students. In-person classes will be held on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Wednesdays will be a virtual learning day.

This day will also be used as time for teachers to catch up on classwork for students learning all virtual, as well as for custodians to deep clean the school.

Horne said this four-day schedule can successfully happen, while still following COVID-19 guidelines.

“The mix of kids that remain virtual compared to the kids that are choosing to come back has been really, really good. We have standard classrooms, but we have rearranged furniture and moved stuff around so that we try to safely maintain that 6-foot distance as best we can,” Horne said.

And for parents like Richie Blum who have seen their kids struggle with time management while doing virtual learning, seeing his child get back into an in-person routine again will help to get back on track.

“I’ll go down late at night 11, 11:30 and he’s still up on his laptop and I’m like ‘what are you doing?’ and he’s like ‘I’m finishing my work up for the day,’ ” Blum said.

Educators and parents alike say it’s all about expanding in-person learning to help those who thrive in the classroom.

