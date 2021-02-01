Advertisement

Two men arrested in Lexington in connection with Capitol riot

By WKYT News Staff and Grason Passmore
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The FBI has arrested two men in Lexington in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

According to a tweet from FBI Louisville, Dalton Ray Crase and Troy Dylan Williams were arrested Monday on charges of aiding and abetting and violent or disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

An affidavit says the FBI found out about the pair being at the Capitol riot from one of their friends. The witness told investigators that he, Crase and Williams traveled to Washington D.C. together.

The witness told the FBI he couldn’t actually attend any of the events because he got sick and had hospital records showing he was temporarily hospitalized.

Crase told the FBI that, as he and Williams approached the U.S. Capitol grounds, he saw several barricades that had been knocked over and were laying on the ground. He said they both continued to walk closer to the building and didn’t see the police stopping anyone.

The affidavit says this photo shows Williams standing just outside one of the entrances to the Capitol building.(Dept. of Justice)

Crase then said they both entered the Capitol building with several others after the riots started. According to an affidavit, this photo is from Williams’ camera and shows Crase inside the Capitol:

According to an affidavit, this photo is from Williams' camera and shows Crase inside the Capitol.(Dept. of Justice)

Crase and Williams are in federal custody. The FBI says both were scheduled to appear in court Monday and we are working to find out the decisions from those hearings.

So far, seven people from Kentucky have been arrested in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot.

