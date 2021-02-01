Two more deaths, 36 new COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two additional people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, two 70-year-old men have died. This brings the total number of deaths to 236.

There are 36 new coronavirus cases since Sunday. Overall, there have been 11,266 total cases.

1,502 cases are considered active.

111 more people have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 9,528.

