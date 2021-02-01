Virtual training for warming centers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The United Way of Central West Virginia will host a one hour online class February 5th. to allow those 18 and over interested in volunteering at the upcoming Warming Shelters to get the training they need.

The class will be held from Noon to 1 p.m. this coming Friday.

“The Warming Shelters serve as a safe place for our most vulnerable population during frigid weather,” states Margaret O’Neal, President. “Volunteers are very special, and serve roles such as check in, keeping coffee and cocoa brewing, passing out supplies and monitoring the guests to insure everyone has a safe place to rest overnight”

Warming Shelters are at the Salvation Army on Tennessee Avenue in Charleston. Those centers open when temperatures dip below 15 degrees or less, including wind chill.

Anyone interested in donating their time and/or supplies for the Warming Centers is encouraged to contact United Way of Central West Virginia at 304-340-3503; or click here if you would like to make a monetary donation.

Warming Centers are a collaboration between United Way of Central West Virginia, The Salvation Army, Kanawha Valley Collective, Cabin Creek Health Systems and the City of Charleston.

All the above organizations are reminding those interested that all COVID-19 safety protocols are in place.

For more information on the Warming Centers, click here.

