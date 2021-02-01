Advertisement

Woman facing neglect, drug possession charges after child found alone

Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 5:56 PM EST
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman is facing child neglect and drug possession charges after her four-year-old was discovered unattended at a neighbor’s house.

West Virginia State Police troopers said, on Saturday, they were dispatched to a home on Alexander Street in Cedar Grove.

Troopers said the child was alone, and not wearing shoes. After inspection, investigators determined the child walked out the back door of his home, across the yard, and up a stairwell to the neighbor’s home. The Kanawha River was flowing right behind the home without any fencing or barrier in between. Investigators said it was 32 degrees outside, and there was snow and ice on the ground.

The child’s mother was identified as Morgan Hudnall. Troopers said Hudnall was confused and disoriented when they entered her home. She told them she had been asleep. Troopers said they asked about substance abuse due to her behavior. She presented them with a pill bottle that also included a small plastic bag containing a white powder. Hudnall told Troopers that substance was methamphetamine, and that she had recently relapsed.

Troopers also noted that the home was being heated by ground level, exposed element heaters and the oven was on with the door partially open, noting these factors as an additional potential risk of injury to unsupervised children.

