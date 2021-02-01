Advertisement

WorkForce WV warns about fraud with unemployment

Unemployment
Unemployment(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WorkForce West Virginia is warning recipients about fraud and identity theft.

The agency has mailed 1099-Gs to nearly 200,000 people who received unemployment benefits last year. This includes those who got state unemployment benefits, pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA), pandemic emergency unemployment compensation (PEUC), federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC), extended benefits (EB) and lost wage assistance (LWA).

WorkForce has hired additional staff to help prevent fraud. There is a new federal requirement for pandemic unemployment assistance. You have to verify self-employment and identity of claimants. Even if a claim was previously approved, each person claiming will be asked to provide additional information.

“It’s unfortunate, but unemployment fraud has been prevalent across the country during the pandemic and fraudsters are out there claiming benefits by using stolen identities,” said WorkForce West Virginia Acting Commissioner Scott A. Adkins. “WorkForce is exhausting every possible avenue to reduce the impact of fraud on innocent West Virginians.”

If you received a 1099-G from WorkForce West Virginia but did not file an unemployment claim, you should report suspected fraud by filing a police report and emailing reportunemploymentfraud@wv.gov. You can also call call 1-800-252-JOBS between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Callers should select option 5 when prompted.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice President Kamala Harris
Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice Pres. Kamala Harris
Morgantown Police have found the body of Alexa Randolph.
UPDATE: Police locate body of missing Morgantown woman
File image
Crews respond to structure fire
WVSP say the shooting happened Friday night.
Troopers: juvenile accused of shooting and killing grandfather
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks exclusively with WSAZ about challenges facing our region
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks exclusively with WSAZ about challenges facing our region

Latest News

Four local health organizations are addressing Monday's planned Charleston City Council meeting
Health organizations issue statement on needle exchange programs
Coronavirus in West Virginia
COVID-19 in W.Va. | Four deaths, 424 new cases
Crews battling structure fire in Sissonville
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher gives an updated snowfall forecast.
Forecast for snowfall with Meteorologist Brandon Butcher