73-year-old dies in connection to COVID-19 in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Another death has been reported in Boyd County.

According to the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center, a 73-year-old man has died. This brings the death toll to 58.

As of Tuesday, February 2, there are 20 new positive cases.

Overall, there have been 4,252 total cases.

18 additional people have recovered. 2,566 people have made recoveries since the pandemic started.

