Another COVID-19 death reported in Scioto County

Another COVID-19-related death is reported in Scioto County, Ohio.(Source: CDC/ Alissa Eckert, MSMI; Dan Higgins, MAMS)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Another COVID-19-related death is reported in Scioto County.

The Portsmouth and Scioto County Health departments made that announcement Tuesday, saying the latest victim was a 99-year-old woman.

Her death brings the countywide death toll to 82 people.

Health officials also announced 16 new cases. Since the pandemic started, there have been 5,578 cases, 5,052 which have recovered.

Active cases were at 444.

The county remains at Level 3 (red) on the state metric map.

