Another vaccine mix up reported

CHARLESTON W.Va. (WSAZ) - WSAZ told you back in December about a COVID-19 vaccine distribution error in Boone County.

The West Virginia Interagency Task Force for COVID-19 was made aware of an error in distribution yet again.

This time though, only affecting one individual.

According to the West Virginia Department of Human Resources when a patient went to get their second round of the vaccine, they were given a different manufacturer than their first dose.

Top medical experts and scientist believe that individuals who may/have received mixed first and seconds doses will/should not experience any serious side affects and will still develop an immune response. Experts do say however, these vaccinations are not interchangeable.

At this time, the West Virginia DHHR says they are taking stronger steps to prevent situations like this from occurring in the future.

