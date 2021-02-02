Avenue to be named after Patrolman Cassie Johnson

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - During Monday night’s Charleston City Council meeting, council unanimously voted to honorarily name the entire length of Garrison Avenue Patrolman Cassie Johnson Avenue.

“Patrolman Cassie Johnson was an exemplary public servant who had a passion for the citizens that she served,” said Chief Tyke Hunt. “This honorary street naming will act as a constant reminder of her bravery, courage and determination to serve the City of Charleston.”

The Charleston Police Department’s D-shift supported this measure and entered the petition for the honorary street naming.

Monday. council also approved a contract with McNeil Fence Company for the construction of fencing and gates for two new City dog parks located at Cato Park and Dunbar Street. The dog park located at Cato Park will be named Emma’s Place in honor of Patrolman Johnson’s beloved chocolate lab.

